University of Waterloo students can now opt in to legal coverage

For an average cost of about $30 per year, students at the University of Waterloo can have access to legal representation for a myriad of issues this fall.

The Waterloo Undergrad Student Association, formerly known as the Federation of Students, or Feds, has agreed to make the service available on an opt-in basis for all of its undergrad students.

With the service, students will have access to a legal help hotline, at 1-833-202-4571, where they can ask questions about essentially any area of law.

If needed, the service will also provide representation in court. The only exception is if the students are accused of a sexual or criminal offence on campus.