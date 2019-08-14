Police respond to reported firearms-related incident in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a report of a 'firearms-related' incident early this afternoon in the Hickory Street area.
According to police, they received a call about the incident and responded to the unit. Upon arrival, police cleared the residence and no firearm was located.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
More to come...
Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a report of a 'firearms-related' incident early this afternoon in the Hickory Street area.
According to police, they received a call about the incident and responded to the unit. Upon arrival, police cleared the residence and no firearm was located.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
More to come...
Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a report of a 'firearms-related' incident early this afternoon in the Hickory Street area.
According to police, they received a call about the incident and responded to the unit. Upon arrival, police cleared the residence and no firearm was located.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
More to come...