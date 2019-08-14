Kitchener’s THS Industries fined $50,000 for ‘critical injury’ to employee

THS Industries Ltd., a company that manufactures steel nails on Manitou Drive in Kitchener, has been fined $50,000 after a worker was critically injured while installing a printing plate back on Jan. 17, 2018.

One worker was installing a rubber flexible printing plate on the Automatic Flexo Printing machine at the workplace while a co-worker was operating the controls of the machine and could not see the worker who was on the other side, according to a Ministry of Labour press release.

The first worker became pinned between two rollers of the machine while it was operating and received critical injuries as a result of the incident. A Ministry of Labour inspection revealed that the company breached the Occupational Health and Safety Act as the injured worker did not receive adequate information, instruction, and supervision on how to safely operate the printing press.

Following a guilty plea, THS Industries Ltd. was fined $50,000 by Justice of the Peace Ralph Cotter in Kitchener provincial offences court on Monday, April 12. The court also imposed a 25-per-cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.