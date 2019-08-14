A 21-year-old man from Wilmot is facing charges after being caught driving 50 km/h over the speed limit near the village of Carthage.

On Aug. 9 at approximately 11:15 a.m., a member of the OPP's North Perth detachment observed Daniel Chaumont driving substantially above the speed limit. Chaumont's vehicle was travelling on Perth Road 131 in the Township of Perth East.

Chaumont faces the following charges:

- Race a motor vehicle - Excessive Speed