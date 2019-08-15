Kitchener woman charged after house explosion in London

A Kitchener woman is facing impaired driving in charges after a house explosion in London on Wednesday night.

London Police say that Danielle Alexandra Leis drove her car into a home on Woodman Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Investigators believe her car slammed into a home and struck a gas line. About 10 minutes later, an explosion occurred, destroying one house and damaging several others.

Seven people were injured in the blast including a firefighter who lives in Cambridge. The firefighter, who works for the London Fire Department, is in serious but stable condition in the hospital.

No one was in the house at the time of the explosion, police say.