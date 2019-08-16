54 charges laid against Kitchener man following string of thefts in West Grey

WEST GREY - A Kitchener man is facing a total of 54 criminal charges as a result of a joint investigation between the West Grey Police Service (WGPS) and the Hanover Police Service (HPS).

In July, WGPS and HPS began an investigation involving the theft and use of stolen credit cards. This joint investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man after a string of thefts and other criminal acts that began on Aug. 13, when WGPS were dispatched to the theft of a 2014 Ford Escape from a Concession 2 WGR residence. Later that same day, the stolen Ford Escape was located in a field off Concession 2 completely burnt out.

Police were contacted by another Concession 2 WGR around the same time as the car theft by a homeowner who reported that his parked vehicles had been entered overnight and thieves had stolen three metal detectors. A white SUV was identified as a vehicle of interest in this theft.

Later on Aug. 13, WGPS officers spotted a white Cadillac Escalade matching the description of the suspect vehicle. Police say they attempted a traffic stop by activating their lights and siren, but the Escalade wouldn’t pull over and sped away. Police did not pursue the vehicle due to public safety concerns, with the vehicle seen heading southbound on Highway 6 towards Mount Forest.

During the evening of Aug. 13, WGPS received another report of a stolen vehicle, this time a white Chevrolet Silverado. Coincidentally, police say the owner of the stolen truck spotted their vehicle the next morning being driven on County Road 4 towards Hanover and called 911. WGPS officers spotted the vehicle minutes later on County Road 28 south of the Hanover Drive-In. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off. Officers pursued the vehicle, but stopped after a few kilometres due to public safety concerns. The truck was last seen heading northbound on County Road 10 heading into Hanover.

Just minutes later, HPS were told of a crash involving the white Chevrolet Silverado on 2nd Street near 12th Avenue in Hanover. The suspect truck sped away from the crash but not before witnesses had made observations of the licence plate and the driver. Police say the contents of the box of this pickup had spilled out onto the road when the crash occurred and one of the items turned out to be a metal gun safe that was found to contain 12 rifles and one shotgun. These weapons and the safe were later determined to have been stolen during a break-in at a Varney-area residence the night before.

Not long after crash, Hanover officers spotted a man matching the description of the fail-to-remain driver walking along 11th Street near 10th Avenue. This man was known to police and was arrested without incident.

Follow-up investigations conducted by Hanover and West Grey officers resulted in the discovery of an abandoned white Cadillac Escalade SUV in a bush area off of Concession 2 NDR – it had been reported stolen to Grey County OPP from the Shallow Lake area on Aug. 10. This SUV matched the suspect vehicle that had sped away the night before on Highway 6 and police recovered two of the three stolen metal detectors from inside of it. Police also located the stolen Chevrolet Silverado bandoned in a parking lot in the 600 block of 8th Street.

In addition, the arrested man was found to possess suspected stolen credit cards and other property not owned by him. This man was also wanted by HPS on multiple charges related to the use of a stolen credit card at area businesses in July and for failing to appear in Walkerton Court on multiple criminal charges related to incidents earlier this year that he was out on bail for.

The accused, 33-year-old David Malott of Kitchener, was held for a bail hearing in Walkerton and has been remanded into custody. He now faces a total of 54 criminal charges for incidents occurring in West Grey and Hanover that include: