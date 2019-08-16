UPDATED: Waterloo Region Police arrest 32-year-old Milton man in sexual predator case

WATERLOO REGION — An arrest has been made in Waterloo Regional Police's investigation into the sexual assaults of three young girls in the region.

A 32-year-old Milton man was arrested in Milton on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m., police announced at a news conference held Friday morning.

He is facing several charges, including three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference and is scheduled to appear in Kitchener's Ontario Court of Justice on Friday.

Insp. Mark Crowell said there's "a great sense of relief" to have an arrest.

"It's been an ongoing case where people have been literally working around the clock," Crowell said.

He thanked the public for every tip brought to police to help with the investigation.

Although police are confident the person responsible has been arrested, the investigation continues and anyone with further information is encouraged to come forward.

The assaults happened between October 2013 and July 2019. All three girls — aged four to six — were sexually assaulted in the stairwells of three separate apartment buildings in the region. Police said DNA has linked the three assaults to the same suspect.

The latest assault happened on July 6 about 8 p.m. when a four-year-old girl who had been playing with friends near 16 Brybeck Cres., near Belmont and Gage avenues in Kitchener, was approached by a man inside an apartment building and sexually assaulted.

Another assault took place on Oct. 27, 2017, when a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in an apartment building on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener at 7 p.m.