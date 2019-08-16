The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth (KWSPHS) is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of 10 puppies, abandoned in the BMX section of Kitchener’s McLennan Park last Friday, Aug. 9, according to a press release.

“Because of their age they’re extremely vulnerable at that age and without a mom need around the clock care,” said Calla Spencer, senior manager of marketing and communication.

The puppies, which appear to be a large, mixed breed, with a variety of black, white and coloured fur, were found around the “day-old mark” with no mom, said Spencer. They are now in foster care and will need regular bottle feeding.

“This is why we’re asking for the public’s assistance to try and find out who the owners of these puppies are, because we don’t know what happened,” Spencer said. “We just know that somebody did find them and thankfully brought them to us right away.”