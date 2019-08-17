Kitchener community breathes sigh of relief as arrest is made in child predator case

The kids in Kitchener’s Victoria Hills neighbourhood can finally play again.

With the man believed to be responsible for the sexual assault of three young girls arrested and charged, many parents are breathing a sigh of relief.

Timi Gusak, 32, of Milton, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference. Police announced the arrest Friday.

Travis Lincoln, who has a 12-year-old daughter, said he’s happy he can breathe a little easier.

“I’m happy, I’m excited, my daughter can finally go back out and play,” said Lincoln, who lives on Brybeck Crescent. “She’s been under a tight thumb lately, just in case.”

Lincoln said that lately, all parents in the complex have kept a keen eye on their kids.

“Everyone’s been keeping their kids in and having a close eye — it’s almost like they’ve been grounded,” he said.

As for the reaction to the news on Friday, Lincoln said it spread instantly through the neighbourhood.

“Everyone’s just happy today. Some people want him killed.”

Tabitha Burns, who was at the Victoria Hills Community Centre with her three children Friday afternoon, said she is glad, but also wary.