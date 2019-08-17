Kitchener community breathes sigh of relief as arrest is made in child predator case

The kids in Kitchener’s Victoria Hills neighbourhood can finally play again.
With the man believed to be responsible for the sexual assault of three young girls arrested and charged, many parents are breathing a sigh of relief.
Timi Gusak, 32, of Milton, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference. Police announced the arrest Friday.
Travis Lincoln, who has a 12-year-old daughter, said he’s happy he can breathe a little easier.
“I’m happy, I’m excited, my daughter can finally go back out and play,” said Lincoln, who lives on Brybeck Crescent. “She’s been under a tight thumb lately, just in case.”
Lincoln said that lately, all parents in the complex have kept a keen eye on their kids.
“Everyone’s been keeping their kids in and having a close eye — it’s almost like they’ve been grounded,” he said.
As for the reaction to the news on Friday, Lincoln said it spread instantly through the neighbourhood.
“Everyone’s just happy today. Some people want him killed.”
Tabitha Burns, who was at the Victoria Hills Community Centre with her three children Friday afternoon, said she is glad, but also wary.
“Extremely relieved, but I know that he’s not the only one around, so I’m still going to keep a close eye,” said Burns.
Her three children were also under close watch as police searched for the suspect, which was recently linked to the two previous assaults, increasing the pressure to find him.
“They basically had the rules of staying in the complex and staying with each other and if they leave to go anywhere, they need to tell me first,” said Burns. “I’m still really nervous. All of the attacks have been around my house. It was super nerve wracking.”
Gusak was arrested in Milton on Thursday. According to Waterloo Regional Police, he was living in WaterlooR egion when the first two assaults occurred in 2013 and 2017, and was living in Milton in July 2019, at the time of the most recent assault.
The accused appeared in Kitchener’s Court of Justice early Friday afternoon.
