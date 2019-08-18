You’re not really famous until you’re K-W Famous

She sells the items online through a third-party website, teepublic.com, as well as in local shops Gifted Waterloo and Café Pyrus in Kitchener.

Sales through the website are only a temporary measure until Lindner can gather more market research to determine which designs are the most popular, what sizes are most in demand, and how much inventory she should stock.

"I would much rather support local businesses," she said.

She bounces her ideas off friends and family, sketches them by hand, then completes the design on a computer using Adobe Illustrator.

Lindner is a design graduate from Conestoga College and grew up in Fergus, but she has spent the past decade or so in K-W — including four years at Communitech.

She may only have five designs at the moment, but there are countless others that didn't make the final cut, Lindner said.

This just in ..... #kwfamous Choo Choo MF'er swag is now on salehttps://t.co/MpQkK4SKWV pic.twitter.com/tj5Ysb5c7w — R O B I N (@rlindnerdesign) July 29, 2019

Asked which local landmarks or locations she'd like to make K-W Famous next, Lindner said she's actually looking for input through her Instagram page, @KWFamous or by using the hashtag #KWFamous.

Aside from being a creative outlet that's separate from work, one of the biggest perks of the project is how it's allowed her to connect with longtime residents and hear their stories about how the community and its landmarks have shaped their lives.

"I love telling stories with pictures," she said. "It helps bring memories back to people, and to help make a connection. That's why I like to do it."

