Consultants eager to help cannabis lottery winners set up shop in Waterloo Region

It's unclear if anyone even submitted an application to open a retail store in Waterloo Region this time around, but every local municipality voted to permit cannabis retail stores earlier this year.

Choom opened a Niagara Falls retail shop in mid-June, and they'll work with lottery winners to navigate municipal red tape, establish a storefront, and hire retail staff. The store will then operate under a Choom licensing agreement.

Ontario Cannabis Holdings offers many of the same services as Choom, but the store is not subject to a licensing agreement, Conquergood said. They partnered with Central Cannabis in London, which was one of just 10 stores to open by the April 1 deadline set out in the first lottery.

The company also operates close to 25 retail stores in Alberta, Conquergood said.

The 42 new Ontario locations handed out Tuesday will be distributed regionally, with 13 in the City of Toronto, six in the Greater Toronto Area, 11 in the west region, seven in the east region, and one each in Kenora, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay and Timmins.

Another eight will be established on First Nations reserves on a first come, first served basis.

The AGCO penalized stores that opened late following the first lottery draw by fining them $12,500 from a $50,000 letter of credit that was submitted as part of the application process, and some lost the entire $50,000 when they didn't open by the end of April.

The application period for the second lottery began on July 31, and formal expressions of interest had to be submitted between Aug. 7-9. The AGCO reviewed those applications from Aug. 10-19.

Applicants must have confirmation from a bank or credit union that they have, or can obtain, $250,000 in cash or cash equivalents.

The first lottery attracted approximately 17,000 expressions of interest in January, but Schenk expects that number will be smaller this time around given the more stringent requirements.

Lottery winners will have until Aug. 28 to submit their applications for a Retail Operator Licence and Retail Store Authorization, then about another month to open their store to the public.

"Cannabis is an extremely highly regulated industry; it looks simple from the outside and it sounds simple, but it's quite complicated and requires expertise," said Conquergood.

"To be able to help would-be entrepreneurs navigate those waters and make sure they don't fall afoul of the rules and regulations is important."

