Baden truck driver dies in Cambridge workplace accident

A Baden man is dead following a workplace accident at Sharp Transportation in Cambridge.

Chris Hesch died on Sunday, Aug. 18, after an incident in the yard of the trucking company on 1225 Balmoral Road.

“There was a tragic event at Sharp Transportation yesterday morning that resulted in a loss of life,” said company president Shawn Baird in a phone call with New Hamburg Independent on Monday Aug. 19.

Waterloo Regional Police say he was 61.

Baird couldn’t provide details on how the incident happened though as it is under investigation by a branch of Employment and Social Development Canada and WRPS.

Police say Hesch was pronounced dead in hospital.

While workplace incidents are commonly investigated by the Ontario Ministry of Labour, this case is being investigated by ESDC because it is a road trucking company that crosses international borders.

Hesch was a long-haul truck driver with Sharp for more than 15 years along with his wife, Shelley Uvanile-Hesch. Hesch is the CEO of the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada(WTFC), which Sharp Transportation is a sponsor for.

“Chris and Shelley were incremental in that entire organization (WRTFC) and (played) a very key role in Sharp,” said Baird.

According to Hesch’s Facebook page, he is a graduate of Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School and is originally from Walkerton.