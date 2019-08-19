New Hamburg brewery Bitte Schon Brauhaus up for sale

A brewery that has been in New Hamburg for almost three years is up for sale.

Bitte Schon Brauhaus, which was opened by Lee Brooks and Robin Molloy, has an asking price of $380,000.

Brooks and Molloy, a husband-wife duo, also own Kitchener's Descendants Beer & Beverage co. According to a press release, the couple says that they "have a family and two breweries, but only have time for one of those two things."

The microbrewery is being offered as a fully licensed turnkey operation with a fully-equipped brewhouse, beer recipes, retail and draught fridges and more.