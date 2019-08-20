WHAT’S GOING ON HERE: New pub moving into former Mother’s in Kitchener

A new Scottish-style pub will be opening soon in the former Mother’s Pizza location near Sportsworld, at 4391 King St E. in Kitchener.

The Piper Arms Pub currently has two locations – 170 North Front St. in Belleville and 4155 Fairview St., Unit 1, in Burlington, the latter which opened this past spring. Kitchener will be the third.

However founder Raj Baskaran said the pub isn't a chain, with each individual location offering something a little bit different.

The Piper Arms Pub ultimately aims to deliver casual dining in a family atmosphere, with plenty of beer on tap and live bands on certain evenings.