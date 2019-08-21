Wilmot man charged for stunt driving in North Perth

A Wilmot man has been charged with stunt driving in Perth County, according to Ontario Provincial Police(OPP).
On the morning of Tuesday Aug. 20 at approximately 8 a.m,, a member of the OPP's Perth County detachment observed a car speeding on Perth Line 72 near Donegal in the Municipality of North Perth.
Police say Kenneth Fairhall, 51, of Wilmot, was driving 50 km/h over the speed limit.
He was charged with Race a Motor Vehicle-Excessive Speed.
His driver's licence was seized and a driving suspension was imposed. The vehicle was towed and impounded as per statute.
Fairhall is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Stratford, on a later date to answer the charges.
A Wilmot man has been charged with stunt driving in Perth County, according to Ontario Provincial Police(OPP).
On the morning of Tuesday Aug. 20 at approximately 8 a.m,, a member of the OPP's Perth County detachment observed a car speeding on Perth Line 72 near Donegal in the Municipality of North Perth.
Police say Kenneth Fairhall, 51, of Wilmot, was driving 50 km/h over the speed limit.
He was charged with Race a Motor Vehicle-Excessive Speed.
His driver's licence was seized and a driving suspension was imposed. The vehicle was towed and impounded as per statute.
Fairhall is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Stratford, on a later date to answer the charges.
A Wilmot man has been charged with stunt driving in Perth County, according to Ontario Provincial Police(OPP).
On the morning of Tuesday Aug. 20 at approximately 8 a.m,, a member of the OPP's Perth County detachment observed a car speeding on Perth Line 72 near Donegal in the Municipality of North Perth.
Police say Kenneth Fairhall, 51, of Wilmot, was driving 50 km/h over the speed limit.
He was charged with Race a Motor Vehicle-Excessive Speed.
His driver's licence was seized and a driving suspension was imposed. The vehicle was towed and impounded as per statute.
Fairhall is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Stratford, on a later date to answer the charges.