Cannabis store approved for Peterborough in second Ontario lottery

FSD officials have said Huge Shops deal with Chairman's Brands gives the company access to a "network with a well-established consumer base."

Yet Coffee Time's branding won't be associated with Huge Shops if the cannabis business takes over.

Any Coffee Time taken over by Huge Shops will be rebranded and operated independently from the café.

A second location on Chemong Road was also selected as a runner-up, if Huge Shops' vetting falls through.

Lloyd Tucker is on a wait-list for the east region but couldn't be reached for comment. It's unknown if he's an area resident or not.

The address Tucker provided for the potential pot shop is 1434 Chemong Rd., Unit 1. The unit is in the Northview Commerce Court, where the Turtle Trauma Centre is.

The space was formerly occupied by Shaw Computer Systems Inc., which moved to King Street.

To be eligible for the second cannabis store lottery, applicants had to prove they'd secured retail space that was pre-approved to sell pot.

Applicants also had to show that they had enough capital — to the sum of $250,000 — in the coffers to open it.

Ontario's brick-and-mortar cannabis retail stores opened April 1, after 25 licences were approved.

Before that, pot could only be bought legally online through the Ontario Cannabis Store, a government-run website.

Marijuana was legalized in Canada on Oct. 17.

While some provinces have restricted pot smoking to private residences and properties, in Ontario, it can be puffed anywhere cigarettes and vaping can.

The province's 42 stores will be spread as follows: 13 in Toronto, six in the Greater Toronto Area, 11 in the west region, seven in the east region, along with: Kenora, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay and Timmins for the northern region.

Another eight shops will be located on First Nations reserves, but none of those are in the Peterborough area. Candidates were selected last month and are now undergoing vetting.

