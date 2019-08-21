Niagara to see three new retail cannabis stores

Welland, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines could see new retail cannabis stores after the provincial government announced the results of a lottery held Tuesday.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario said the lottery provided those who met pre-qualification requirements for one of the 42 new store authorizations an opportunity to be selected to apply for one.

A release from the provincial agency said there were 4,864 eligible expressions of interest included in the lottery draw, overseen by a third-party fairness monitor.

In Welland, a Pietro Greco was the lottery winner.

The AGCO has a location of 115 Division St. listed as the potential location for a cannabis store and said Greco may now apply for a cannabis retail operator licence and a retail store authorization.

It said applicants have until Aug. 28 to apply, at which point it will undertake its full eligibility and licensing review.

"The AGCO will only licence applicants and authorize stores that meet all legal and regulatory requirements," it said on its website.

Hratch Abrahamian was the successful applicant in St. Catharines and the location listed for the potential store is 395 Ontario St. Suite B.

The Garden City is already home to Niagara's first retail cannabis store, The Niagara Herbalist at 33 Lakeshore Rd., Unit 15.

In Niagara Falls, the successful applicant was Bara Bahlul and the location listed for the potential store is 8685 Lundy's Lane, Unit 6.