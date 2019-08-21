History revealed beneath paint at Galt's historic McDougall Cottage

Piece by piece, tales of the past are being painstakingly unveiled at a historic Cambridge landmark.
At the McDougall Cottage in Galt, it looks as though the paint on the walls of two rooms have taken a beating, with a number of chips and scrapes. But in reality, it’s careful exploration into what lies beneath — and what’s been discovered is historically significant to the home that was built before the federation of Canada.
“It’s a piece of history. It’s exciting,” said Michelle Bartlett-Rozad, teacher/interpreter at the McDougall Cottage, which was built by Robert McDougall in 1858.
What lies beneath in the former formal dining room and sitting room, Region of Waterloo staff say, is an elaborate mural-type painting believed to been completed around 1907.
The cottage already has elaborate painted friezes and ceilings, depicting a bridge and what appears to be local scenery. The artist, Jack Baird, is responsible for the murals in the home. Jack was the brother of former homeowner James Baird, whose family lived in the house from 1901 to 1959.
Around 1906, on a trip to Halifax, N.S., Jack’s wife died and he didn’t have the means to return himself and his children to Galt.
James and his brother, Alex, helped Jack out financially to have him return to Galt. In return, the artist offered to paint their homes.
The wall paintings, referred to as trompe l‘oeil (French — to deceive, or trick the eye), were eventually covered up by a new owner, although it is not clear when exactly those renovations took place.
Roberta Sealy, conservator with the Region of Waterloo, heard anecdotal evidence that the paintings existed through staff at the historic home. Staff was told by descendants and friends of the Baird family that they remember the artwork and specifically recall pretending to take books off of a false bookshelf.
In March of last year, Sealy took samples of the paint and determined there were in fact different shades of paint below.
Sealy tried infrared imaging to reveal what the paintings depict, but since lead paint was used to cover it, there was no way of seeing through.
“People struggled for a while in terms of what to do next,” said Sealy.
The only solution now? Physically removing the layer of paint piece by piece. The Region of Waterloo plans to hire a contractor with a specialty in painting conservation to do the work.
“It is months of work that’s going to go into this,” said Sealy, adding that once the layer of lead paint is removed, there will be a dramatic difference in the appearance of the interior.
While the idea of painting murals on the wall may be strange today, in the early 1900s, it was a cheaper alternative to wallpaper, but it was generally exclusive to wealthy homeowners.
The McDougalls, the original builders of the home, as well as the Bairds, were not wealthy, which is part of the charm of the home. Some of the cost-cutting features include a mantle that is pine, meticulously painted to look like oak.
In Waterloo Region, there are preserved and restored historic homes, such as Kitchener’s Joseph Schneider Haus and Baden’s Castle Kilbride, but there are few examples of how working class people lived.
“You don’t usually see the other side,” said Bartlett-Rozad.
The work to reveal the painting is expected to commence over the winter. The region is hoping it will be done early in the new year.
“It’s going to change the look of these rooms immensely,” said Bartlett-Rozad.
