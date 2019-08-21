Firearms town hall in Waterloo Thursday

Firearms will be the focus of a town-hall meeting Thursday in Waterloo in what’s being billed by some as the unofficial start to federal election events in Waterloo Region.
The event being held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Shooter's Choice, 631 Colby Dr., in Waterloo, is being organized in part by the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights and Kitchener-Conestoga MP Harold Albrecht. The coalition’s vice-president of public relations, Tracey Wilson, will be speaking at the event, according to the Facebook page, where only a couple dozen people have committed to attending thus far.
Gun advocates have been outspoken about what they refer to as the perils of the federal government’s Bill C-71, passed earlier this year.
The legislation creates more restrictions and regulations that could prevent someone from owning a firearm. Those opposing it say it penalizes law-abiding gun owners by making it tougher for them to attain licenses while doing nothing to increase public safety, with some measure even being counterproductive toward that end.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he’d repeal Bill C-71 and replace it with legislation that targets gun crime and provides law enforcement the tools they need to keep Canadians safe.
During a recent meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory, who is concerned about the recent rash of gun violence in Canada’s largest city, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised further gun safety measures would be contained in his upcoming election campaign.
One local People’s Party candidate has expressed his intention to attend Thursday evening’s town hall in Waterloo.
It wasn’t immediately clear if other candidates in the upcoming federal election were invited to take part, however, the public is invited to come armed with questions.
