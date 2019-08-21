Firearms town hall in Waterloo Thursday

Firearms will be the focus of a town-hall meeting Thursday in Waterloo in what’s being billed by some as the unofficial start to federal election events in Waterloo Region.

The event being held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Shooter's Choice, 631 Colby Dr., in Waterloo, is being organized in part by the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights and Kitchener-Conestoga MP Harold Albrecht. The coalition’s vice-president of public relations, Tracey Wilson, will be speaking at the event, according to the Facebook page, where only a couple dozen people have committed to attending thus far.

Gun advocates have been outspoken about what they refer to as the perils of the federal government’s Bill C-71, passed earlier this year.

The legislation creates more restrictions and regulations that could prevent someone from owning a firearm. Those opposing it say it penalizes law-abiding gun owners by making it tougher for them to attain licenses while doing nothing to increase public safety, with some measure even being counterproductive toward that end.