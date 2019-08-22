Scaled back development replaces student lodge concept in Lower Doon

The Local Planning Appeals Tribunal has approved a compromise between a developer and residents of the Lower Doon community that will see a scaled back, multi-residential development constructed at 69 Amherst Dr. instead of the controversial student lodge concept that was originally proposed.

Randy Martin, a local homeowner on Pinnacle Drive, who was a party to hearings, said any future development will be scaled back, with density, height and setbacks all reduced.

“All is less than what was originally proposed,” he said.

Neighbours had fought the initial proposal at city hall back in 2017 and won the support of council, which rejected staff-approved plans for 47 stacked townhouse units to accommodate up to 175 students, with a 24/7 onsite supervisor.

Homeowners in the area argued that a large student residence would have been a tipping point for their neighbourhood, which is surrounded primarily by single-family dwellings and has been negatively impacted by student rental housing near Conestoga College.

An Ontario Municipal Board appeal subsequently filed by the developer, Owl Properties, was later dismissed in a 2018 decision by LPAT vice-chair Jyoti Zuidema, who upheld council’s decision by ruling three to four-and-a-half storey townhouse blocks would be "remarkably out of character” with the surrounding homes.

Zuidema also cited safety concerns and a lack of parking, and was critical of the city’s decision to represent staff’s rationale at the hearing while not calling any evidence in support of its own council's decision or the residents involved.

Last November, Owl Properties applied for a review of the LPAT decision. A one-day hearing was held last February whereby the parties presented a revised proposal and zoning by-law amendment, which formed the basis of the settlement.

Martin said residents always believed the vacant parcel of land (about 1.7 acres) was in a built up area and should be developed, but were strongly opposed to a student lodge.

“There is no student lodge provision,” Martin said of the settlement reached with the developer, confirmed Thursday in an LPAT order.