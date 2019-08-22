Cannabis store owner not concerned about new competition

There's still a steady flow of customers walking through the doors of Niagara's first cannabis retailer, five months after the shop opened its doors at 33 Lakeshore Rd. in St. Catharines.
"It's not the same craziness as it was on the first day," said Niagara Herbalist co-owner Jessica Bonilla — referring to long line ups of customers who wanted to be among the first to visit the new cannabis store on April 1.
"That was a special day," she added. "But it's steady. It's not overwhelming, but it's steady and it's nice."
And despite learning Wednesday that the family-run busineNiagara Herbalistss's monopoly on selling retail cannabis in the Garden City may soon be over, Bonilla isn't worried.
"Good for them. Congratulations," she said, referring to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announcement that three of 42 potential cannabis retailers selected through lottery had plans of opening stores in Niagara.
One of the stores is planned for the Henley Square Shopping Centre at 395 Ontario St., in St. Catharines — a five-minute drive away from the store Bonilla runs with her husband Kevin Trethowan and her brother Max Bonilla.
The AGCO identified Hratch Abrahamian as the successful applicant for that store.
An application from Bara Bahlul was selected for a store at 8685 Lundy's Ln. in Niagara Falls near Revel Realty's office, and Pietro Greco's application was selected for a store at 115 Division St. in Welland.
The successful applicants have until Wednesday to apply for licences and retail store authorization.
Despite the potential added competition in Niagara, Bonilla said there appears to be more than enough customers to go around.
For instance, she said the opening of Choom Cannabis at Niagara Square on June 15 didn't have a significant impact on sales at her store.
Bonilla did share some advice for the future cannabis store owners — be prepared to work hard.
"It's all about hard work and making sure you follow regulations," she said.
The cannabis store planned for a long-empty store front in downtown Welland will be a first for that city, and was enthusiastically welcomed by the business improvement area's Chair Kelly Jones.
"I'm definitely on board for legal businesses operating downtown," Jones said. "I think it's going to be a big, important part of Division Street businesses."
He said although nearby East Main Street is seeing increased business traffic in recent years, he said Division Street still has a few more empty store fronts to fill.
In addition to the potential new cannabis store, he said other commercial properties in the area are undergoing renovations which will also help revitalize the area.
"There's a lot of positive movement there," he said.
Allan.Benner@niagaradailies.com
905-225-1629 | @abenner1
