Single location saw over half of Guelph's cannabis lottery entries

Last month, the province announced it would be holding a lottery to see who could apply for the next retail licences to sell cannabis in Ontario. The first eight were allocated to First Nation reserves, with that draw held at the end of July.

The remaining 42 slots were drawn at random on Aug. 20, and made public the next day. Those lottery winners then have five business days to file their application for a retail licence.

"Once they submit their licence application, the AGCO will then undertake a comprehensive eligibility review of the applicant and of any interested parties to the applicant," Kahnert said.

"The AGCO will only licence applicants who meet all legal and regulatory requirements."

While a prospective operator for the downtown location has not yet come forward, a no longer visible webpage of a Toronto-based company may hold some clues.

HighLife currently operates a dispensary in Sudbury, one of the sites selected in the AGCO’s first lottery earlier this year, but according to a cached page from its website, it had been looking to expand across Ontario.

Among the stores listed is one at 120 Wyndham St. N., noting it would be opening in 2019.

There are also several other addresses on that page for locations that won spots in the recent AGCO lottery, including spots in Toronto, Oshawa and Welland. All but one of the addresses on that page saw applications in the AGCO draw.

As of Aug. 23, that page on HighLife’s website is no longer available.

As of 2:45 p.m. Aug. 23, the Wyndham location is listed in a directory of stores when calling HighLife’s phone number.

A spokesperson for HighLife was unable to speak with the Mercury Tribune when reached by phone Friday. Subsequent phone calls went unanswered.

While the site at 120 Wyndham received the majority of applications, it was not the only address to see multiple applications.

There were four applications each for 3 and 27 Woodlawn Rd. W. and two applications each for 304/310 Stone Rd. W. and 16 Essex St.

The Stone Road address may be familiar to some, as it was to be the site of a provincially run cannabis retail store. Announced during the previous Liberal government, the store and others like it across the province would have operated similar to the LCBO, in that it would be government run.

However, those plans changed when the PCs under Doug Ford were elected last year, and changed the province’s retail model to a privately run one.

It remains unclear as to what will happen with the Stone Road location, as the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation – the provincial crown agency that now operates as a cannabis wholesaler to Ontario’s retail outlets – signed a five-year lease for the property.