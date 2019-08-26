Girl, 2, falls into septic tank near Fullarton

A two-year-old girl is unharmed after falling into a septic tank near Fullarton on Saturday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

On Aug. 24, 2019 at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the OPP's West Perth detachment and Perth County Paramedics responded to a trailer park south of Fullarton with reports of the girl falling into the septic tank.

The girl's father acted quickly and pulled his daughter out immediately and rinsed her off with a garden hose.

She was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.