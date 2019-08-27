Listowel motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Monday crash in Wellesley

A 26-year-old motorcyclist has been taken to Hamilton Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Monday in Wellesley Township.
On Monday Aug. 26 at approximately 5:30 p.m, police responded to the area of William Hastings Line and Manser Road after the crash. The motorcyclist, a Listowel man, crashed into a pickup truck that was crossing the intersection, police say.
The truck was driven by a 72-year-old Kitchener man.
William Hastings Line and Manser Road were closed for several hours as police investigated.
Charges are pending while the investigation is going. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 ext 8791 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
