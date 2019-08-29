All westbound lanes of Highway 401 closed at Highway 8

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted that the transport truck loaded with garbage caught on fire at about 3 a.m.

Kitchener firefighters were on scene most of the morning in an effort to put out the smouldering embers in the truck.

The fire was out by about 10:30 a.m., said Assistant Platoon Chief Blake Moggy of Kitchener Fire.

Moggy said the compacted garbage was formed into a block. It was difficult to get at and put out the fire, he said.