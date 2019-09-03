The Rock pays attention to Waterloo man’s major league snag

"We sat down and I said, 'OK, we need to be careful.' We watched the first batter, second batter gets up, third batter gets on, Alvarez gets up to the plate and smash, I heard the crack of the bat, I see the ball coming and it was just instinct," said Clarke, a slo-pitch player and softball coach in his spare time.

"If we weren't paying attention, my mom would have been eating that ball, for sure. It was coming pretty hard."

The crowd gave him an appreciative round of applause for his effort and, unbeknownst to Clarke at the time, the Blue Jays social media team shared his catch with the world.

The fact Clarke was wearing a "Thug Life" T-shirt that featured Johnson in his much younger, fanny-pack wearing days propelled the catch to an even higher level.

Clarke, a sales representative for Tube Pro in Waterloo and part-time deejay, considers himself to be a big fan of Johnson and was blown away to learn the wrestler-turned-actor had taken notice.

"I was going to a washroom and a cop stops me and says, 'Hey, did you know The Rock tweeted about you?' I nearly fell on the floor when he showed me," said Clarke. "That was when I knew this was going to be big."

Johnson eventually posted a second tweet about Clarke's catch and the story was picked up by media outlets across North America.

"Tim & Sid" talked up the catch Monday and Clarke said he would welcome the opportunity to appear on the show, just like another Waterloo resident who became a viral sensation in 2017. Toronto Maple Leafs superfan Jason Maslakow — a.k.a. Dart Guy — was noticed during the Stanley Cup playoffs and became something of a household name.

Clarke ended up sharing the spotlight Sunday with Houston pitcher Justin Verlander, who tossed a no-hit gem in the Astros' 2-0 win.

As for the ball itself, Clarke gave it to his mother as a keepsake of a baseball outing that will be hard to top.

mbryson@therecord.com

Twitter: @BrysonRecord