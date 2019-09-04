5 FAQ: Street parties in Waterloo

Street parties have been commonplace around Wilfrid Laurier University since the early 1990s, but in recent years, the phenomenon has grown tremendously. St. Patrick's Day in 2019 was the pinnacle event, attracting an estimated 33,000 people on and around Ezra Avenue.
It is thought to have started one April when an out-of-control, end-of-year party spilled out onto the street on Ezra Avenue.
Police laid 514 charges against revellers at this year's St. Patrick's Day party, including assault, mischief, resisting arrest and impaired-related offences.
Most recently, a group of about 1,000 students gathered on Ezra Avenue to celebrate the start of the fall term by lighting a mattress and couch on fire.
There is a task force that has been established to tackle the issue, involving representatives from the City of Waterloo, Waterloo Fire Rescue, Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo Regional Police Service, as well as other stakeholders. As of right now, there are no plans to stop the gathering by force, but the task force hopes to wind down the parties within the next five years.
In 2019, an estimated $767,000 was spent on providing extra services, such as police personnel, as well as paramedics, for the unsanctioned event.
Aside from the cost, there is a risk to other residents of the region, as emergency services providers focus their efforts around the university area.
Creating a sanctioned event on Ezra Avenue has been an idea that has been kicked around for a number of years. In fact, it was tried and it failed miserably.
In 2014 and 2015, the City of Waterloo was supportive of a licensed tent event on Seagram Drive next to the K-W Granite Club, attracting about 3,000 revellers. While those 3,000 people were in the tents for a short amount of time, they soon travelled to the street to take part in the festivities.
Now, with the annual number of partygoers inflated to more than 30,000, a licensed, sanctioned event is more or less unrealistic.
Waterloo Regional Police Service and City of Waterloo bylaw have been ticketing and charging students for infractions, from assault to open liquor violations, but regardless, the issues remain.
When it comes to using force to remove all the students who gather, it's a little easier said than done. In all of Ontario, according to a 2017 report from Statistics Canada, there are about 70,000 police officers. Controlling a crowd of that size would be extremely difficult and could be dangerous.
