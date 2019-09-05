KITCHENER — Home sales changed course in August, falling for the first time in five months.

Sales fell 9.1 per cent last month compared to August 2018, the Kitchener Waterloo Association of Realtors said Thursday.

Sales had been on the upswing in recent months, with year-over-year gains of 7.2 per cent, 8.8 per cent and 15.1 per cent in May, June and July, respectively.

Last month's sales included 267 detached homes (down 11.9 per cent); 56 condominium apartments (down 13.8 per cent); 97 townhouses (down 4.9 per cent) and 39 semi-detached homes (up 11.4 per cent).