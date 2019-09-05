Grand River Transit mulling new subsidized transit program

WATERLOO REGION — The Region of Waterloo is looking at introducing a new reduced-fare transit program to help more people afford to ride public transportation.

"For those living with low income, this program is designed to make it more broadly available," said Peter Zinck, director of transit services.

Regional staff are recommending a program that offers a 48-per-cent discount on monthly passes and stored value — the fares loaded on transit cards — to any low-income resident, in a report going to a regional committee on Tuesday.

That would replace all existing programs, with the aim of making subsidized fares more available for those most in need — many are now on a wait list — while minimizing the impact on taxpayers.

Discounted fares for seniors and high school students would be discontinued under the recommended plan, but those who are on a low income would be eligible for the new program.

The advantage of the recommended option, along with making a reduced fare more available to those who need it based on income, is the discount applies to both monthly passes and stored value.

"That's a way for someone to be more flexible in their travel," Zinck said.

Monthly passes can be expensive for those with a limited budget, causing some to reduce transit use to save money. The new plan will let people load a smaller amount on their Grand River Transit card, based on what they need and can cover.

"The discount is then the same," Zinck said.

A review of the region's low-income transit fare programs got underway in 2017, with the goal of expanding the programs while making the best of existing funding. The region earmarks $855,000 annually for subsidized transit fares, supplemented by about $1.3 million through Ontario Works.