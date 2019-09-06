How about a shampoo pod? Laurier team behind 'toiletry tablets' named National Geographic finalist

In 2017, at the age of 18, Vettoretti decided to enter a design challenge focused on plastics during her first year of post-secondary school. She learned that millions of amenity bottles found in hotel bathrooms can't actually be recycled and are filtered out at recycling facilities because the bottles are too small, have a low-quality grade of plastic, and are often contaminated with soap.

Vettoretti worked with chemistry students to develop environmentally friendly toiletries in a solid form that can be packaged in paper or reusable metal tins.

Fellow business student Daniel Moll joined forces with Vettoretti in 2018, and this past May, the EarthSuds team competed at the Enactus Nationals competition, placing third out of 69 schools.

More about their story can be found on the earthsuds.co website, where the company's e-commerce platform will launch later this month, Cohen said.

Current business customers include a fairly large bed and breakfast and hostel, and the company has so far conducted three unpaid pilots with larger hotels, receiving positive feedback despite a number of outstanding barriers, according to Vettoretti, now 20, who’s currently on a work-term break before entering her fourth year of classes at Laurier.

“A lot of people haven’t experienced the product and if they care about environment, it makes them feel good about what they’re doing,” she said.

Vettoretti believes the company is hitting its stride at the right time, with government policy changing to help reduce single-use plastic waste.

Earths Suds was the only Canadian finalist chosen in National Geographic’s Ocean Plastic Innovation Challenge from a pool of 291 teams that submitted solutions, making it eligible for a part of the $500,000 prize purse and further investor exposure in the coming months.

The local team was named in the "design track category" that targets the top consumer plastic waste that pollutes beaches and coastlines, and incentivizes teams to develop design solutions for food packaging and beverage containers. This track also includes a “wild card” category that allows teams to submit solutions for other single-use plastics that do not fall within the food packaging or beverage container categories.

Each finalist chosen by an expert panel of judges won $5,000 and will now compete for the grand prize of $100,000 and up to two second-place prizes of $45,000 each.

Cohen, who joined the team of university students behind Earth Suds, said he’s still working at growing awareness.

“Right now, just for people to know about it is a step,” he said.