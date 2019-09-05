Report: Former Laurier hockey coach Kelly Nobes dies

A former coach of the Laurier men’s hockey program has died, according to a tweet from a media outlet in Quebec.
Kelly Nobes, who coached the Golden Hawks from 2006-2010 before taking the role of head coach of the McGill men’s hockey program, was 45.
According to a tweet from Michael Lalancette, a reporter from TVA Sports in Quebec, Nobes died on Thursday.
The tweet, which is in French, goes on to say that Nobes died in the last few hours. Lalancette’s tweet was sent at 3:08 p.m.
Nobes posted a 77-34-8 regular season record as coach of the Golden Hawks.
Prior to his time at Laurier, Nobes coached the Royal Military Coach Paladins as well as served as an assistant coach at McGill. Nobes played his varsity career with the McGill Redmen too.
Nouvelle tragique : l’entraîneur-chef du programme de hockey masculin de McGill, Kelly Nobes, est décédé dans les dernières heures à 45 ans. Je suis sous le choc. Mes plus sincères sympathies à la famille. 🙏
— Mikaël Lalancette (@MLalancetteTVA) September 5, 2019
