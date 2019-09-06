Guns, drugs seized as 30 arrested in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — Waterloo Regional Police arrested 30 people and seized guns, weapons and drugs as part of an investigation into violence and the illegal drug trade in Cambridge.
The arrests led to 115 charges against people aged 17 to 59. They include drug trafficking charges, stolen property charges, and weapons charges.
"The number of weapons, ammunition, and illegal drugs seized during this investigation is concerning to us and to the community," Chief Bryan Larkin said in a statement Friday, when the arrests were revealed.
"We have a significant drug addiction problem in our region, and beyond, which is driving a significant amount of crime and public disorder.
"I want to assure the community that our police service is committed to solving these crimes and to disrupting illegal drug trafficking and the street level violence that is associated with the drug culture."
The investigation took four months and led to nine search warrants. Items seized include:
• Four firearms, three imitation firearms, four prohibited knives, a crossbow, 40 rounds of ammunition, a conducted energy weapon and an expandable baton.
• Illicit drugs with a street value of $140,000 including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, and pills including Hydromorphone and other controlled substances
• More than $12,000 in currency as well as counterfeit currency.
More to come.
