150-year-old church building razed in Lower Doon

Local heritage lovers are upset the old Wesleyan Methodist Church building, originally erected in 1868, was demolished earlier this week on Durham Street in Lower Doon, without any warning.
Jean Haalboom, a former regional councillor and past chair of the region's heritage planning advisory committee, said the church went on the City of Kitchener's heritage structure inventory in 1981.
“There was no demolition permit on Heritage Kitchener's agenda for September,” she said as part of a chain of emails circulated Thursday. “This building should have been discussed.”
According to the city, the property was previously identified on the Heritage Kitchener Inventory of Historic Buildings, but was re-evaluated as part of a council-approved, four-step listing process.
“The evaluation concluded that the property did not merit listing, and as a result, the property has no heritage status,” a reply from the city states.
A demolition tracking sheet was signed by staff on June 5 to provide heritage clearance and it appears that a demolition permit was issued in July.
Exactly when the property dropped off the list wasn't clear and the city's co-ordinator of cultural heritage planning, Leon Bensason, was unavailable this week. The city was also unable to provide the name on the demolition permit by 5 p.m. Friday.
But what's done is done, according to local residents, who felt the building could have been repurposed.
Haalboom, who now sits as an executive member of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario, believes more could have been done to preserve the structure, which sat at the end of a dead-end street overlooking Old Mill Road.
“There were picnics at this church with its grounds high on the hill in the early 1900s and people would wade across the river to come over and enjoy the event,” Haalboom said in an email.
The church was originally built by the Baer Bros., who are well known for building numerous bridges in the Grand River Watershed. The Georgian architectural style of the church was reflected by its unique windows and bricks that were a rich red, and likely locally made, Haalboom added.
"Taking the building off the list is unforgivable," she said. "I do not understand why this property was not brought to the attention of Heritage Kitchener.
"This is a disgrace. Its age, its history — how can it be wiped off the list without any consultation with anyone who knows history and architecture?"
Neighbours in the area said the owner, who couldn’t immediately be reached, was worried about squatting and liability. Yet demolition occurred without prior warning, they said.
According to Haalboom the church building had changed ownership since it closing its doors in 1983. It had sat vacant ever since, likely falling into disrepair, but was a scenic part of heritage walking tours of the area.
In 1983, a past owner had offered it to the Waterloo Regional Heritage Foundation and Haalboom was sent to review it.
At the time, the foundation did not offer to move it or accept it, she noted.
“However, there are funds for restoration which the foundation can provide and I am sure this structure would have qualified.”
As it stands she doesn’t know of any future plans for the lot which could accommodate a small residential development such as a single-family dwelling in the area that’s comprised primarily of detached family homes and student rental housing, with Conestoga College nearby.
