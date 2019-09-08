Waterloo pickup hockey group celebrates 50 years on the ice

"You're going to feel a whole bunch of grinding," the doctor told him. "I'm going to put a fork up your nose and pull your nose from your face to straighten it up."

Decades later, the fork-up-your-nostrils story is just one time-bending tale from 50-plus years of Friday afternoon pickup. Hendren laughs at the forking agony he endured.

The weekly tradition rolls along for the hockey heirs of the original posse of Laurel teachers that just wanted to blow off some steam after meeting the challenges of an educational week.

The group has had some pretty good players over the years. The late Ron Smith, who coached in the NHL, was once Laurel's head of phys-ed. Cambridge's Frank D'Arcy played pro in Austria. But mostly, the play has been happily amateurish.

Scores are never kept. Usually, an obligatory 2-2 draw is proclaimed.

Next week, their 26-week season for 24 paying members begins at their home rink of Don McLaren. Friday at 4. Same day and time as it's always been.

The next week, they'll move to Lions rink at RIM Park. Terry Osburn, an original member of the Laurel teachers hockey group, will drop the puck to celebrate a half-century of lost teeth, squashed noses and dirty dangles across the rinks of Kitchener-Waterloo.

"Most of us were pretty exhausted from the week of teaching these students. It was a great release for us," said the 83-year-old Osburn, who once coached the Laurel Muskies school hockey team and played in the Friday pickup group until he was 75.

"If I was young enough, I'd still be out there."

The age range these days is 29 to 69 from various professions, not just teachers or school workers. New members who fill vacated spots must be sponsored by a current member. That keeps the hockey gentlemanly. Marquis of Queensbury rules at all times.

"Every week, there's usually something that's quite funny," said 62-year-old Mark Harper, a one-time Laurel phys-ed teacher and a group member since 1981.

"That's the nature of the gathering. People go in, they play. The hockey is fun but it's more about the camaraderie and various stories that emerge."

And there's always the torn and ancient pair of purple Laurier hockey pants worn by Brian Moore to keep the mood light.

"They're patched up with duct tape," Hendren said. "Pretty hard to miss 'em."

