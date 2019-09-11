Like 2015, Trudeau to launch in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is kicking off his election campaign in his second home of British Columbia, just like he did in 2015.

Four years ago, Trudeau was on a plane headed for Vancouver when then-prime minister Stephen Harper asked the Governor General to dissolve Parliament.

Trudeau will headline another West Coast campaign launch this evening in the riding of Vancouver Kingsway, a seat held by the New Democrats for over a decade.

Speaking to reporters earlier today outside Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Trudeau said starting the Liberal campaign in B.C. felt right in 2015 and feels right again in 2019.