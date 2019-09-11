Baloney Meter: Is the PMO under investigation?

"Unfortunately, we are not in a position to confirm anything in that regard at this time," said Stephanie Dumoulin, a spokeswoman for the RCMP National Division, which deals with cases that are considered sensitive for political and other reasons.

The Liberal campaign flatly denied anyone in the PMO has been called up by the RCMP.

"No member of staff has been contacted and no materials have been requested," Joe Pickerill, a Liberal campaign spokesman, said in an email when asked to respond to the statement by Scheer. The response applies to both current and former staffers, he elaborated.

Trudeau has defended himself by insisting he was acting in the best interests of Canadians.

The Conservative campaign, meanwhile, said Scheer was basing his statement off the information in the story.

"The story refers to 'investigators,' " said spokesman Simon Jefferies.

"Investigators investigate things," he said in an email. "The Trudeau Liberals are playing ridiculous word games."

One of the problems is that "investigation" can mean different things to different people — even the police.

Natalie Wright, spokeswoman for the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, said there is no one standard across the country.

"Once the police receive an inquiry or a complaint, there may be a number of levels before it becomes an official investigation," said Wright.

Chris Mathers, a former RCMP officer who is now a security consultant, said the police could be gathering evidence and reviewing public information before their work reaches the level of an official investigation, which he acknowledged can be a nebulous term.

"It's all semantics, really, but until the cops show up at your door, who knows what the hell is going on?" he said.

Semantics aside, there is no evidence to date the RCMP has begun investigating individuals in the PMO, which is what Scheer said was happening.

The only person to have gone on the record about having been contacted by the RCMP over how the Liberals handled SNC-Lavalin is Wilson-Raybould. She confirmed the RCMP contacted her about the issue in the spring.

The timing of that contact with the RCMP also suggests no official investigation was underway.

The Conflict of Interest Act requires the federal ethics commissioner to immediately suspend his own examination if he learns the police have launched an investigation into the same issue, or if related charges have been laid.

The ethics commissioner must allow that process to run its course before he can resume his own probe.

That never happened, as Dion began his investigation the day after the Globe and Mail published its first story on the allegations and kept going until he published his report six months later.

It is clear that Scheer is trying to suggest that where there is smoke, there is fire.

Still, that does not mean it was accurate for him to say what he did with such certainty.

For those reasons, Scheer's assertion that the RCMP has started investigating people in the PMO contains "a lot of baloney" — it is mostly inaccurate, but contains an element of truth.

— Follow @smithjoanna on Twitter

By Joanna Smith, The Canadian Press