Pay by the hour: Uptown Waterloo's 'anticafe' aims to cater to nomadic workers

Finding a proper workspace, especially for small-group collaboration, can be more challenging than some might think.
Even in a city rife with post-secondary students and no shortage of casual eateries and coffee shops, spots to gather and confab for a prolonged period of time can be scarce, not to mention those requiring dedicated spaces for their work and academic studies.
“For many students, dorms don’t cut it, and at the library, all the good spots are taken,” said Geo's Anticafe owner Geoffrey Gao.
Most establishments don’t provide proper workspaces to recharge mobile devices, he noted, and patrons feel the need to keep eating and drinking so they can stay, which not only feels awkward, but also gets pricey.
That’s where Gao’s business concept, based on a Slavic model he learned from his soon-to-be Polish and Belarusian in-laws, sets itself apart.
Geo’s Anticafe -- which will soon open underneath The 42 condos on Bridgeport Street East, inside what was formerly Vines Wine and Cider Making -- will charge people for time only, with a variety of work stations to suit different needs.
Overall there are 32 power ports located throughout the 1,600-square-foot unit, each capable of charging two laptops and two cellphones, with a variety of seating arrangements, including recliners, patio furniture, roundtables, couches and wing chairs.
A glassed-in “quiet area” features a long bar with ports spread out every three feet. Gao said he plans to add another glass wall to create a smaller room that can be used for meetings and interviews.
The layout is designed to serve a range of customers — not just students, but startups, small businesses and people just wanting to meet in a neutral location.
Foosball and air hockey tables with top-mounting ping pong will go in a games room out back. Hot drinks will be offered at a bar area outfitted with commercial grade cappucino and Keurig makers.
“Any hot drink you get from Starbucks you can basically get here, but for free. You can have as many as you want,” Gao said.
People are welcome to bring their own food — there’s a microwave on site — or order in.
Light snacks and a variety of cold beverages from a walk-in fridge are also free, technically, as is the reverse osmosis water.
Each customer pays an upfront, non-refundable fee of $9.49 for their first hour and $7.49 for each subsequent hour. Students receive a 10 per cent discount with their ID.
If you pay for five hours you can stay the rest of the day for free, said Gao, who said the antifcafé will be open 12 hours a day, from about 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
After the first hour you pay by the minute, he noted. “So if you stay one hour and five minutes, you’re not going to get dinged for two hours.”
Gao said the concept is unique to Canada, with only one other anticafe he knows of based in Montreal. Gao's will be outfitted with the latest technology, such as smart lights with colour and dimming options that you can sync with music, a feature Gao hopes resonates with users.
With the anticafe slated to open in the coming days, there’s already been some inquiries.
“I think I’ve done enough to get the word out there. Now it’s word of mouth,” Gao said.
Though a licensed bar could be a possibility in the future, Gao said he’d have to charge for alcohol, which goes against the business model. He’s hoping he won’t need many more incentives, but he is planning to do some cross-collaboration with other local businesses in the future.
“Hopefully it’s going to become reservation-based or I just simply look for possibilities to expand,” he said.
“I don’t want to turn people away.”
