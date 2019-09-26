ONTARIO COLD CASE: Killing of teenage basketball star remains unsolved

Nearly three years ago the life of a young, talented basketball star, student and friend was taken, but the crime remains a mystery.
On Feb. 8, 2017, Durham police responded to reports of a gunshot in a notorious part of Oshawa.
Police arrived at an apartment building at 9 Quebec St. at 1:30 p.m. where they found Darius Thorne, 18, in a hallway with a gunshot wound.
Thorne was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
That afternoon, numerous police officers — along with a heavily-armed tactical unit — were on scene. Police closed off Quebec Avenue between Simcoe Street and Centre Street while many police vehicles were present.
The scene was chaotic as many bystanders stood on the street corner, watching closely as police secured the scene. According to area residents at the time, the assemblage of buildings on Quebec Street are infamous for drugs and other illegal activity.
One neighbour said the doors of the buildings are not locked, allowing anyone access.
“They come in and they do drugs right in the stairway,” she said.
But the one responsible for Thorne’s death has never been caught, and is currently walking free.
According to George Tudos, media officer for Durham regional police, selected officers are assigned to the case, but no updates can be given.
“If there is new information, they’ll act on it but we have exhausted all avenues,” he said.
“Now we wait for the public or someone else that would help investigators to spark up an investigation again; it is still ongoing.”
Police have yet to release any details about what may have led to the shooting and no suspect description has been released. Thorne’s death has been investigated as a homicide, Durham police confirmed after the shooting. Police also said they don’t believe the killing was a random act.
Thorne attended Pine Ridge Secondary School in Pickering and was loved and admired by many.
He “was respected and admired as a teammate,” said Phil Matsushita, principal at Pine Ridge Secondary School in Pickering in 2017.
He was co-captain of the Pumas basketball team in 2016 when they won the Lake Ontario Secondary School Athletics Championship, before advancing to the quarter-finals of the provincials.
His death had shaken students at the school, particularly his former teammates, Matsushita said.
“He demonstrated great leadership and the players respected him,” he said. “Any time there’s a tragedy like this it affects the whole community, but it’s been a very difficult time for the basketball players.”
The day after Thorne’s death, counsellors were at the school to comfort and help the students and staff members that were impacted by the loss.
“It’s not just the students, it’s for the staff as well,” said Matsushita.
The coaches form strong bonds with students especially in a program as “integral” as Pine Ridge basketball, he added.
Shortly after Thorne’s death, a crowdfunding effort began to raise funds to assist with funeral costs.
The GoFundMe page, titled “Long Live Darius Thorne,” was created on Feb. 10, 2017. The site described him as “a brother, a friend, a companion, a superstar, and one of the realest people most people have ever encountered.”
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 905-579-1520, ext. 5326, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
