A look at the parties' election promises

OTTAWA — A running list of specific promises announced by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Greens since the official start of the campaign on Sept. 11.

Liberals

Sept. 13: Eliminate the "swipe fee" merchants pay to credit-card companies on every transaction, reduce the cost of federal incorporation, make federal business advisory services fee-free, create a voluntary payroll system to automate records for small businesses, launch a pilot project to give up to $50,000 to up to 2,000 entrepreneurs to help them start businesses, and give $250 for new businesses to develop a website or e-commerce platform.

Sept. 12: Impose a national one-per-cent tax on properties owned by non-Canadians and non-residents; raise the value of homes allowed under the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive to $789,000 from $505,000.

Conservatives

Sept. 13: Reintroduce a 15-per-cent Green Public Transit Tax Credit that would apply at tax time to any transit pass allowing for unlimited travel within Canada on local buses, streetcars, subways, commuter trains, and ferries, as well as electronic fare cards when used for an extended period.

Sept. 12: Remove federal income tax from maternity and parental benefits under employment insurance, by providing a tax credit of 15 per cent for any income earned under these two programs.

NDP

Sept. 13: Put a price cap on cellphone and internet services, introduce a Telecom Consumers' Bill of Rights, require service providers to offer basic plans and affordable unlimited data plans for cellphones, end caps for internet plans.

Sept. 12: Work with province and municipality to get built a hospital in Brampton, Ont.