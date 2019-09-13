Phoenix to become most populous US city to drop library fees

The campaign for fee forgiveness also comes as libraries struggle to stay relevant amid the flood of e-books and other new forms of digital entertainment.

Libraries around the U.S. have added e-books and digital movies to their stacks of traditional books with paper pages, and now offer access to computers for people who don't have their own for work and school assignments, and spaces where people can study and hold meetings.

Phoenix library spokesman Lee Franklin said research doesn't show overdue fines encourage borrowers to return materials faster. But she said studies do show the fees "disproportionately affect people with lower incomes, creating a financial burden."

Franklin said the Phoenix libraries get about $200,000, or less than 1% of its annual operating budget, from overdue fines. She said much of that loss will be offset with an extra $170,000 annually from the Maricopa County Library District that Phoenix belongs to.

The Phoenix system is still working on an exact date in November the new policy will take effect for its 1 million accounts, Franklin said. Phoenix libraries will keep charging borrowers the full replacement cost of lost or damaged materials.

"We do want our materials back," Franklin said, "but we also want to remove shame and blame for returning them late."

After the measure passed Tuesday, Councilman Michael Nowakowski noted that many Phoenix families depend on city libraries for computer access and other educational resources.

But Councilman Carlos Garcia said many people in south Phoenix's working class neighbourhoods have stopped borrowing books and other materials because of the possibility of fines they can't afford.

"I hope moving from punitive practices continues to be a trend for programs in our city to make them more inclusive for all," he said.

By Anita Snow, The Associated Press