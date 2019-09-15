Vancouver mayor wants leaders to act on OD crisis

Singh said on the second day of the election campaign that people struggling with addiction should get health care for a chronic condition and not be criminalized if their drugs are for personal use.

"Thousands of Canadians are dying and we've got to do things differently," he said during a stop in Brampton, Ont., adding that mental health issues must also be treated. "We can't continue down the same path. If we want to change the results we've got to change our approach."

May also stressed the need to address the opioid crisis as a health-care issue and called for the declaration of a national health emergency.

"Drug possession should be decriminalized, ensuring people have access to a screened supply and the medical support they need to combat their addiction," she said in a statement.

Trudeau has said no to decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.

Data from the BC Coroners Service show that between 2016 and June 2019, over a quarter of the 4,559 overdose deaths in British Columbia occurred in Vancouver, the city hit hardest in Canada by the opioid epidemic. Statistics by the Public Health Agency in June showed 11,577 people died across the country from opioid-related overdoses between June 2016 and December 2018.

Stewart said providing a safer supply of drugs to people who are struggling with addiction is an innovative and practical response to the overdose crisis.

He said he isn't pursuing decriminalization as an option because it's a toxic drug supply that's killing people.

"I don't need that kind of massive policy change to reduce overdoses here in the city. What I need is a federal health exemption. That's it," he said.

Dr. Keith Ahamad, an addiction specialist at St. Paul's Hospital in downtown Vancouver, wants illegal drugs to be regulated.

"(Trudeau) has previously used that exact argument for creating a regulatory framework for cannabis in Canada and this is exactly what we need to do for other substances."

Decriminalization is also important in reducing stigma against drug users so they don't fear getting help for their addiction and should include education, social supports and treatment through the health-care system, which has made Portugal's decriminalization model a success, Ahamad said.

"In Canada we have a system right now where the vast majority of addiction care is being provided by unskilled and sometimes lay people. It's not regulated," he said.

"It's an election issue because currently we are hemorrhaging money into the downstream consequences of bad drug policy and prohibition. Overdoses and overdose deaths and all of the money that we're pouring into all of that right now is really a direct cause of bad drug policy."

Donald MacPherson, director of the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition at B.C.'s Simon Fraser University, said the overdose death toll demands a quick response through a safe supply of drugs that could be distributed through pharmacies, community health clinics and overdose prevention sites.

"It's great that Conservatives advocate for expanding treatment. So do all the other parties and so do people who advocate for safe supply. You just need it all at this point," said MacPherson, who worked as the first municipal drug policy co-ordinator in North America when he held the post in Vancouver between 2000 and 2009.

Regulating illegal drugs would take years if a government was willing bring in legislation but providing safer drugs is critical during the overdose crisis, he said.

— Follow @CamilleBains1 on Twitter.

By Camille Bains, The Canadian Press