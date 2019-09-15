‘I’m just so sick of this whole housing situation’

The maintenance requests came from eight buildings where most of the tenants are university students.

The hackers, who said they redacted personal sensitive data, claimed many of the complaints took weeks or even months to resolve.

Accommod8u confirmed the data leak to the Record. Waterloo Regional Police are investigating.

Seneca Velling, vice-president of operations and finance for the student union, said he in no way condones a data breach or hackers giving out private data but the leaked information revealed "some very poignant truths."

"The students feel powerless," he said in an interview. "These are persistent issues that go unaddressed."

Velling said students often don't know where to turn when facing unsafe living conditions.

The union can offer legal advice to students trying to cope with substandard housing, he said.

"It (housing complaints) resonates with what we have been hearing for five to 10 years," Velling said.

Union member Jason Small said it's "despicable" that lingering housing issues continue to plague students.

"We should be doing more to raise the issue so it can be resolved," he said.

Skoruch said she would like to see temporary emergency housing for students who need a place to stay.

Council member Tristan Fassel said the housing crisis is a systemic issue across the region.

Fassel, a second-year social work student at Renison University College, suggested students, who account for a large population in the area, should voice their concerns about landlord negligence.

We need to "use our people power to firmly put pressure to get the conditions we need to live in," he said.

lmonteiro@therecord.com

Twitter: @MonteiroRecord

