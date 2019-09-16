Car crashes into house in downtown Kitchener

KITCHENER — A car crashed into the corner of a house in downtown Kitchener on Monday morning.
At 8:40 a.m. police were called to Duke and Cedar streets for a collision involving a Grand River Transit bus and a car.
Police said the bus was travelling north on Cedar when it was hit by a vehicle travelling west on Duke. The car then crashed into the corner of a house.
The driver of the vehicle received minor injuries.
Police closed off Cedar between Duke and Weber streets as they investigated the accident.
