Liberals pledge $535M for child care

When challenged Monday about why he is now pledging federal action on the issue, Trudeau said he believes the federal government has a role to play.

"Provinces have a really important role to play and they need to continue to step up, but the federal government will be there as well," he said.

Morna Ballantyne, executive director of Child Care Now, said a lack of before- and after-school care, as well as the costs, are key issues in many parts of the country.

"It's an area where there's very high need," Ballantyne said.

She said child-care advocates hope Monday's announcement isn't the end of pledges from parties to help parents with children.

"So far the reaction is positive, but we're waiting because it's a not a complete response to the crisis of child care that parents are facing," she said.

The first round of one-on-one funding agreements with provinces and territories focused on spaces for non-school-aged children. Nor was child care for school-aged children part of the Liberal platform in 2015.

Don Giesbrecht, chief executive of the Canadian Child Care Federation, said child care doesn't end at age five when a child heads off to elementary school.

"Just because your child goes into kindergarten, or Grade 1, doesn't mean your child-care needs end. In fact, it in many ways becomes a little bit more complicated," he said.

"It's not an easy solution for families, so to include them now is, I think, a really good step and I think to talk about affordability for those families is also a really progressive step."

The pledge partly responds to prodding from child-care groups that have met with the Liberals during their years in government, hoping to get them to expand on the 11-year, $7.5 billion spending pledge made two years ago.

The Liberals have been pressed to increase child-care funding to at least $1 billion annually, roughly double current spending under the framework but still well below what the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development estimated the country could spend on subsidized spaces to help more parents, particularly women, enter the workforce.

And what groups are hoping is that if the spending comes to fruition, the money flows largely to regulated child care spaces.

Groups have also pressed for something like a new secretariat tucked into Monday's announcement that would act as a focal point for policy development, oversight and accountability.

Meanwhile, Trudeau's campaign team wanted to ensure they frosted their policy announcement Monday with an extra dose of appealing imagery.

Trudeau dropped in to Janet Weber's Grade 5 French-immersion class at Sandowne Public School in Waterloo, where 10-year-old Emily Graham asked Trudeau in French, unprompted, for a hug. She squealed with delight when he obliged.

He also visited Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in London, where he sat in a rocking chair and read a book to Lisa Allison's class of Grade 1 and 2 students. More journalists and photographers were invited to observe than there were children.

Trudeau's gentle, inquisitive demeanour with the children contrasted with his combative tone when speaking of his political rivals during his news conference Monday, where he highlighted Conservative "cuts to services."

Over the last two days of campaigning in southern and southwestern Ontario, Trudeau has been repeatedly dropping Ontario Premier Doug Ford's name as part of his campaign against Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Ford said last month his Progressive Conservative government would move ahead with planned cuts to child care.

As of Jan. 1, municipalities in Ontario will have to pay 20 per cent of the cost of creating new child care spaces, which were previously fully funded by the province.

—With files from Jordan Press in Ottawa

By Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press