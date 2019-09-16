Liberals pledge support for after-school care

WATERLOO, Ont. — Justin Trudeau says a Liberal government would create up to 250,000 more spaces for children in before and after school child care programs.

Trudeau says the Liberals would also cut the fees parents pay for these elementary school programs by 10 per cent.

They would also ensure that 10 per cent of the new spaces go to help out parents who work outside normal hours.

The promise would cost at least $535 million per year, on top of what the federal government is already sending to provinces for child care.