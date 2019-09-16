Growing marijuana at home? What you need to know about harvesting buds

All right. So, I’ve taken the plants in, I’ve YouTubed the best drying and curing techniques, and I’ve got dozens of jam jars full of bud. What can I do with it?

You can smoke it, but that’s a lot to use in one sitting. You can store it. If it’s been properly harvested, dried, cured, and then stored, you can expect your weed to stay fresh for anywhere from six months to a year, says hightimes.com.

And you can show your friends … just be careful if that means transporting it somewhere. According to the Canadian Cannabis Act, you are allowed up to 30 grams of dried legal cannabis or equivalent in non-dried form if you are in public.

Are the police OK with that?

Information provided by Sgt. Dave Murtha of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service references the Cannabis Control Act on transporting pot. It states, “no person shall drive or have the care or control of a vehicle or boat, whether or not it is in motion, while any cannabis is contained in the vehicle or boat.” The exception comes into play when the cannabis is in its original packaging and has not been opened, or when its “packed in baggage that is fastened closed or is not otherwise readily available to any person in the vehicle or boat.” So, if you have a baggie of pot in the back seat or a joint in your pocket, you’re at risk of a charge. But put it in a duffel in the back and you may be OK. It’s best to keep your paperwork that shows where you legally obtained your seeds or plants.

Can I share it?

Again, the Act states you can share up to 30 grams with other adults. No doubt, there will be some unique gifts under the Christmas tree this year. Just remember, sharing or gifting it to someone under 19 is illegal in Ontario.

What about selling it?

Don’t even think about it.

What about edibles? I thought they were still illegal.

Not if you’re making your own. You can make legal cannabis-containing products at home, such as food and drinks, provided that dangerous organic solvents are not used in making them.

Can I buy edibles?

That’s coming soon. According to Health Canada, it’s expected a limited selection of products will appear gradually in regulated physical or online stores, but no earlier than mid-December this year. And remember, even if someone else is behind the wheel, you can’t nibble on your edibles. According to provincial law, no one in or on a motor vehicle, including snowmobiles or boats being driven or at risk of being put into motion, can consume cannabis in any manner (smoking, vaping, eating).