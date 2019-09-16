Waterloo swaps out gas for batteries with purchase of six electric vehicles

Soon, building inspectors from the City of Waterloo will whiz around the city with nothing but a hum.

The six building inspectors, who inspect everything from decks to high rises, have been matched up with six Hyundai Kona electric vehicles, at a cost of roughly $40,000 each.

The vehicles are being provided by Schlueter Hyundai, the successful bidder. They are expect to be delivered in about 10 months.

While the Kona electric vehicles are a little pricier than the normal gas versions, Adam Fischbach, manager of inspections at the City of Waterloo’s Building Standards department, said there is long-term cost savings.

“The down time, the cost, and the fact that we don’t need charging stations for them. Just a regular plug is enough,” he said. “I felt like the battery technology was finally there to go forward with it.”

While the savings in terms of maintenance is good for the coffers of the city, Fischbach said it’s really just the responsible thing to do.

“It’s the social responsibility that we have with the City of Waterloo. We also try to be ahead of the game just like the businesses in our city.”

The 2019 Hyundai Kona electrics can travel up to 415 kilometres on one charge. The all-electric fleet is believed to be the first in Ontario for building inspectors.