'We are surprised and disappointed': Incumbent Harold Albrecht declines invitation to New Dundee environmental debate

A decision by Kitchener-Conestoga incumbent MP Harold Albrecht to not attend a local environmental debate has surprised and disappointed the organization that's organizing it.

The Nith Valley Ecoboosters, a non-profit organization who are committed to achieving a long-term healthy environment in Wilmot and Wellesley, are hosting Kitchener-Conestoga's edition of 100 Debates on the Environment, a national initiative ahead of this year's federal election, Oct. 21.

Dorothy Wilson, a member of the Ecoboosters, expressed her disappointment with Albrecht declining the invite to the debate, which is being held on Oct. 9.

“Since Harold professes to take the environment very seriously and has chaired the environment committee in Parliament for a number of years, we are surprised and disappointed that he has declined our invitation to participate in this important debate,” she said.

Wilson said that Albrecht was invited to participate in the debates in early August.

Albrecht, Liberal candidate Tim Louis, and Green Party candidate Stephanie Goertz were all given three dates in October for a possible environmental debate.

Louis and Goertz responded, both saying they would be free on Oct. 2 and Oct. 9. Wilson explained that the Ecoboosters reached out to Albrecht’s office on Aug. 20. Albrecht’s office said they would get back to them.

After seeing him at ‘Cruzin on the Pond,' a car show in Baden, Wilson said that Albrecht mentioned that he receives a lot of requests for debates so he has to prioritize.

“He said we should go ahead and, if he could come, he would,” said Wilson.

The New Hamburg Independent contacted Albrecht's team, who provided the following statement from the MP who has has held a federal seat since 2006: