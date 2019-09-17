'We are surprised and disappointed': Incumbent Harold Albrecht declines invitation to New Dundee environmental debate

A decision by Kitchener-Conestoga incumbent MP Harold Albrecht to not attend a local environmental debate has surprised and disappointed the organization that's organizing it.
The Nith Valley Ecoboosters, a non-profit organization who are committed to achieving a long-term healthy environment in Wilmot and Wellesley, are hosting Kitchener-Conestoga's edition of 100 Debates on the Environment, a national initiative ahead of this year's federal election, Oct. 21.
Dorothy Wilson, a member of the Ecoboosters, expressed her disappointment with Albrecht declining the invite to the debate, which is being held on Oct. 9.
“Since Harold professes to take the environment very seriously and has chaired the environment committee in Parliament for a number of years, we are surprised and disappointed that he has declined our invitation to participate in this important debate,” she said.
Wilson said that Albrecht was invited to participate in the debates in early August.
Albrecht, Liberal candidate Tim Louis, and Green Party candidate Stephanie Goertz were all given three dates in October for a possible environmental debate.
Louis and Goertz responded, both saying they would be free on Oct. 2 and Oct. 9. Wilson explained that the Ecoboosters reached out to Albrecht’s office on Aug. 20. Albrecht’s office said they would get back to them.
After seeing him at ‘Cruzin on the Pond,' a car show in Baden, Wilson said that Albrecht mentioned that he receives a lot of requests for debates so he has to prioritize.
“He said we should go ahead and, if he could come, he would,” said Wilson.
The New Hamburg Independent contacted Albrecht's team, who provided the following statement from the MP who has has held a federal seat since 2006:
"I had the pleasure of meeting with the Nith Valley Ecoboosters in my office this summer. We had a productive meeting where we discussed ways we can work towards a cleaner environment together. I've always prioritized meeting directly with voters face to face. Debates are necessary to reach a larger audience with our message, and that's why I've agreed to three debates so far: in Kitchener, Elmira and New Hamburg. I look forward to discussing our real plan to address climate change and lower global emissions at each of these debates."
The other debates will deal with general topics leading up to the election.
For 100 Debates Kitchener Conestoga, we have 4 confirmed candidates, Tim Louis LPC, Stephanie Goertz GP, Riani de Wet NDP and Koltyn Wallar PPC. We are told by his team that Harold Albrecht CPC, the incumbent is "unable to attend."
— Nith Valley Ecoboosters (@nvecoboosters) September 17, 2019
The Nith Valley Ecooboosters decided to book Oct. 9 at the New Dundee Community Centre, 1028 Queen St., from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Ecoboosters say they contacted Albrecht’s office on Aug. 29 about the finalized date, and got a response on Sept. 11 saying he couldn’t attend the debate.
Representatives from Albrecht's office said that Oct. 9 has been marked off as a volunteer appreciation and get out to vote training evening, as it is right before the advanced polling dates.
Waterloo Region’s five ridings will join more than 115 ridings across Canada with non-partisan, all-candidate debates on the environment in early October.
NDP candidate Riani de Wet and PPC candidate Koltyn Wallar will also participate in the Kitchener-Conestoga debate.
The national campaign that’s putting the environment front and centre in the lead-up to this year’s federal election will be hosting debates in each of Waterloo region’s federal electoral ridings in early October.
