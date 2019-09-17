Students suffer minor injuries after school bus rollover near St. Jacobs

News 10:40 AM Waterloo Chronicle

A school bus rollover near St. Jacobs resulted in two minor injuries for students on Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from Waterloo Regional Police, the single vehicle crash took place in the area of New Jerusalem Road and Northfield Drive East. 

The bus was transporting 24 students when the rollover happened. 

Police are asking people to avoid the area. 

 

— Township of Woolwich (@Woolwichupdates) September 17, 2019

