300 animals saved from Tavistock farm fire

Three hundred animals were saved from a barn fire in Tavistock early Wednesday morning.

The fire, which started early this morning, was still being battled at 10:45 a.m.

Fire crews remain at the scene near the intersection of Maplewood Sideroad and Highway 59, just south of the Town of Tavistock. The road is closed as crews continue to work at the scene.

Fire crews responded at 5 a.m. this morning and found a fully-engulfed fire.

"They concentrated their efforts and were about to save about 300 animals and that's the great news," said an OPP spokesperson live via Periscope.

There were some casualties, however.

"We do have some casualties here, but thanks to the hard work of the guys, we do have some success here," said Greg Bender, Tavistock District Fire Chief.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is coming to investigate, although the cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious.